The GOP betrayal of this nation continues as a majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives joined their Democrat colleagues in voting to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Attentions now turn to the Senate where it will face a tougher battle to get the necessary 2/3rds vote to override a presidential veto.

A handful of congressional Republicans took to Twitter to announce they were not one of the treacherous GOP lawmakers who rallied against the President.

Today I will be voting NO on the override of @realDonaldTrump's veto of the NDAA. Here's why: The act fails to terminate Section 230 and is a gift to our enemies like communist China! — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) December 28, 2020

Today, I voted to defend President @realDonaldTrump's veto of the NDAA because it serves foreign interests, not American interests. President Trump has always been a staunch advocate of our troops, and sadly, this bill does not prioritize them or our nation's future. pic.twitter.com/8M2Ukk3ATn — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 28, 2020

The NDAA was hijacked by the forever war lobby and their bought and paid for allies in the United States Congress. President @realDonaldTrump took a principled stand against this unprincipled legislation by vetoing it. pic.twitter.com/Yaco3eqJos — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 28, 2020

The NDAA limits the President’s ability to bring troops home from Afghanistan. Congress has Constitutional authority to declare war, but the President has authority to move troops. I previously voted against the NDAA bill and tonight I voted to support @realDonaldTrump’s veto. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 28, 2020

There were several objections about the bill from the President, but the most contentious issue is Section 230. He has called it a national security issue because the influence of foreign entities like the Chinese Communist Party over Big Tech “platforms” like Twitter and Facebook is reason enough to refine or completely remove the protections given to them by Section 230.

While Senate Republicans have appeared to be irredeemable since their inaction following the fraudulent election, it would be in their best interests to not override the President’s veto on the NDAA.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.