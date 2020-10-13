Early court proceedings have begun in the cases against the six men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Mainstream media is covering every nuance as best they can since this is being spun by Democrats as a way to blame President Trump for extremism. But one important detail from the bond hearings has been buried or altogether omitted from reporting. It’s the type of detail that has conspiracy theorists asking more questions.

Deep within a story from the Detroit Free Press is a potential bombshell if it pans out as true.

Defense attorneys for the guys accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan say "one of the most active leaders" was an FBI informant who "pushed" the rest of the group to engage in a "crackpot" scheme https://t.co/gtn0LooHDP — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 13, 2020

Defense lawyers contend that there was no probable cause to arrest and charge the suspect, arguing, among other things, that the suspects had no operational plan to do anything, were engaged in all legal activities — including talking in encrypted group chats and practicing military exercises with lawfully owned guns — and that it was the informants and undercover agents who “pushed” others to do illegal things.

“One of the most active leaders was your informant,” Graham said.

As defense attorney Scott Graham points out, the FBI informant who wore wires to meetings with the militia may have been more than an undercover observer. He was one of the most active leaders of the group pushing the rest of them to follow through with their criminal plans. Clearly, Graham is promoting a narrative of entrapment, but the underlying sentiment here is much more important to all Americans. Was the FBI trying to egg on a domestic terrorist attack as a false flag maneuver? If so, what could be their motivation?

The FBI has lost credibility from top to bottom over the last four years. While most FBI agents are honorable men and women serving their nation and defending it against crime, there have been multiple cabals exposed and countless others that are still in the Deep State shadows. One common theme seems to tie these cabals together: They hate President Trump.

If it’s true that the FBI informant was trying to manufacturer a criminal situation, it could have been an attempt to facilitate an “October surprise” to influence the upcoming presidential elections. That takes this news to an extreme conspiracy theory level, but considering everything we’ve learned about the Deep State’s attempts to subvert and even overthrow this administration, it’s not out their in left field with flat earth theory or lizard people. It’s actually quite feasible.

A plot to kidnap a Democratic governor has had a negative impact on sentiment towards President Trump. Many mainstream media op-eds have blamed the President’s anti-lockdown and pro-militia rhetoric for the plot despite the fact that leaders of the groups opposed the President. Democrats, including Whitmer and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, have echoed this sentiment. Was this an October surprise launched a bit prematurely? Will more plots surface before the election?

We know the Deep State has gone to the most extreme measures possible in their quiet coup against this administration. That’s why we should not discount the possibility that a cabal within the FBI was pushing the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

