Since weeks before its release in the United States, we’ve called for boycotts of Netflix over their pedophile fodder flick, “Cuties.” Now, it seems possible that they will face worse punishment than a mass exodus of their subscribers. A Texas grand jury has indicted the company over the film.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

According to the indictment, Netflix, Inc. did “knowingly promote visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the pruriest interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value, to wit: by issuing or selling or providing or delivering or distributing or disseminating or transmitting or publishing or exhibiting or presenting or advertising the film titled Cuties, also known as Mignonnes, or offering or agreeing to issue, sell, provide, deliver, distribute, disseminate, transmit, publish, exhibit, present, or advertise said film, and the promotion of said film was authorized or recklessly tolerated by a high managerial agent of Netflix, Inc., namely, Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. or Theodore Anthony Sarandos Jr., acting in behalf of Netflix, Inc. and within the scope of the agent’s office or employment at Netflix, Inc.”

It’s noteworthy that the indictment names the two co-CEO’s for Netflix and nobody else. It’s an indication that the grand jury is cognizant that content decisions at this scale ultimately fall on the leaders of the company, deflating the possibility that lesser agents of the company can be used as scapegoats should this turn into convictions.

According to Fox44:

Tyler County has handed down an indictment against Netflix for “promotion of lewd visual material depicting child”. The charge stems from the release of the “Cuties” documentary, which was released back on September 9, followed an 11-year-old who followed a dance crew.

The documentary sparked controversy with its depiction of young girls. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called for a criminal investigation into the film earlier this month, calling it a “pornographic film.”

Sadly, the damage has already been done. Pedophiles across the world have taken “Cuties” and used it as sexual fodder to engage in their disgusting practices. Hopefully, this will turn into arrests and jail time for the co-CEOs at Netflix.

