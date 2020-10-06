The Harvard Law Review has published a proposal for supposedly enhancing a better democracy than that which the Federal (not really) government now oversees. The proposal has no official name but is born, it would appear, from the same milieu as the French Revolution i.e, power to the people—that is, the mob. Harvard Review proposes what effectively amounts to a national state led by mob leaders in Washington.

This would come about, as per the proposal, by a congressional majority vote of dividing the District of Columbia into 127 neighborhoods which in turn (by congressional majority vote) would become 127 states. Each state would, of course, have two Senators and a single representative. Each state would be approximately 320 acres.

This new arrangement would give the magnificent morons in the current national capital control of everyone else from sea to shining sea. Government of and by New York City law and California morality. America the Beautiful. A modern French Revolution. Heads would roll. A Robespierre delight.

This proposal really is a result of something that conservatives and Republicans (not always the same) have brought upon themselves. Without a rally to reclaim history from the Eric Foner revisionists, this is the American future. Total rule from Washington. There truly will be an “exceptionalism.”

That “bringing” is the constant promotion that the United States is not a Union of States, but an amalgamation of states created magically in 1776. This is the Eric Foner nonsense that is peddled, whereby States have no sovereign rights. They may abide in the union only as long as they behave. And if they don’t behave, they will stay anyway under any number of so-called civil rights laws.

The belief seems to be that the states upon ratification of the Constitution, years after 1776, surrendered their sovereignty to a national (federal) government. This white flag yielding federalism to nationalism meant that states would end up being no more than what county governments are in relation to their appropriate state.

And now these conservatives claim that the people are protected by the Electoral College; that is, they claim that the reason the founders put it in was to protect the small states, or population, from the large ones. Nonsense! It was in there because sovereign states were supposed to vote and not a national conglomeration of people. The people weren’t voting for or against Hillary. The states were supposedly doing so.

This Harvard proposal, it claims, is to fix America’s “broken democracy.”

Every state in the union is supposed to be guaranteed a republican form of government, not a democratic form.

The State of Texas claims the right to divide it into five states as part of the agreements which brought it into the union. It might be more than of passing interest if the current fool’s errand of the Democrats persists. That is, adding more states which would lean heavily as Democrat ones: Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, specifically. Any of the other states (at least constitutionally) could begin to peel off just as West Virginia did — though West Virginia never got legislative authority required under the constitution.

These additions to the “former union” would be “Republican” states, or as we now say “red states.” Now if the Harvard plan (as opposed to the New Jersey Plan or the Virginia Plan—remember those?) ever took root–and either might, considering the madness running the political circles in our “nation’s” capital–the battle would be on for the “red” states to divide in a frenzy. Counties, and even precincts, would become states.

But what about the broken republic(s)? For example, why are Virginians begging for their God-given (not government-given) rights to keep and bear arms from the state of Virginia?

Why is it that babies who are guaranteed life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness while lying “comfortably” in a hamper waiting to get their brains crushed, should beg, if they could talk, for the state of Virginia to do them no harm?

Governing foreseen by the Founders, except for foreign-born Hamilton nationalists, was to be local. It was to be from the sovereign states they were part of. Nullification was righteous and proper. Secession was righteous and proper. Theirs was a republic of republics; republics comprised of sovereign governments.

But the Grand Army of the Potomac proved via the sword that the Founders ratified nationalism, not federalism.

Now that great sanctuary of brilliance, Harvard Law School, manned by modern Jacobins sees a new “age of reason.” A land where 127 oligarchs created in Washington D.C. will be the U.S. “Committee of Public Safety.”

With this measure, the SCOTUS can be “packed” to the hilt. And with former sovereign state governments now no more than state, county governments i.e. nullification and secession “disallowed,” such a packed court can run roughshod over Article 4, section 3 of the U.S, Constitution:

“New states may be admitted by the Congress into this union, but no new states shall be formed or erected within the jurisdiction of any other state; nor any state be formed by the junction of two or more states, or parts of states, without the consent of the legislatures of the states concerned as well as of the Congress.”

Then, a true democracy run by Washington with Harvard Law school on retainer will be the new “most powerful country in the world.”

Even Robespierre thought such kinds of “democracy were a good idea until one day when he found himself on his knees with his hands behind his back, and a huge blade of steel racing toward his neck. One might say that this was his attempt to “head off” the mob.

Hail to The Crimson– and the Eric Foners—and The Deep State. All foolishness is carried out by fools.