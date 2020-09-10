It is often said that politics is downstream from culture. As a corollary to that famous saying, culture is downstream from the church. Perhaps it is a great exception to this saying that President Trump has taken up purging the federal government of Critical Race Theory. On September 4th, the story broke that President Trump ordered such purge that was then touted in the tweet below.

Trump Orders Purge of ‘Critical Race Theory‘ from Federal Agencies https://t.co/ygXcTXRHsQ via @BreitbartNews This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

In this tweet, it is apparent that President Trump recognizes the threat that this ideology not only poses to his politics, but America as a whole. The memo behind such decision reads this:

The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions. Accordingly, to that end, the Office of Management and Budget will shortly issue more detailed guidance on implementing the President’s directive. In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on critical race theory/9 “white privilege,” or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil. In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these unAmerican propaganda training sessions.

This is a purge of an ideology from the federal government. This is an ambitious task and one that I am more tempted to judge the effort rather than the results given that the government is a behemoth. Still, this sends a strong message to the nation as a whole. The President is using his bully pulpit to combat the most threatening ideology to the church and the state. So the question is what is our response. Tom Ascol of Founders Ministries tweeted this:

I appreciate the discernment that POTUS has shown here (to say nothing of the *backbone*). I hope Christian leaders will take note, be rebuked, repent, & start leading in standing against these godless ideologies that are overrunning our nation & infiltrating our churches! — Tom Ascol (@tomascol) September 5, 2020

I initially wanted to write how shameful it is that President Trump is willing to do what seminaries are not, purge this pagan ideology. And I want to lament at how Al Mohler is asking how we can prevent the infiltration of Cultural Marxism after having hired Cultural Marxists and fired their opposition. However, I have a different take. I agree with what Tom Ascol said, that this can be an edifying experience for the church. But maybe it is also a victory of our grassroots movement. It is clear we hold little to no institutional power, so why should we expect adversaries to do as Christ would? Yet perhaps it is this grassroots movement of Christians fighting this false gospel that ultimately earned the favor of Trump, who is most willing to listen to evangelicals. This would be evident by the fact that Trump retweeted Tom Ascol.

Perhaps this is politics sending a shockwave upstream or perhaps it is the true church circumventing conventional means to impact culture. In any case, we should praise God for this event and edify our local assemblies to follow suit if they haven’t already.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



