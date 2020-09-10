It’s getting surreal out there. They called it a ‘phony war’ back during the opening days of WWII when the forces of National Socialist Germany changed tactics in the fight for the Low Countries. One gets the distinct impression that Bolshevik Biden is waging a phony campaign in his quest for the White House.

The woefully partisan media from the left is doing all it can prop up its chosen candidate, from ridiculous smear campaigns to outright denials of Joe Biden moves to the far-left. Meanwhile, they are going to great lengths to obscure the tremendous crowds at the events for President Trump.

President Trump’s real-world campaign

Some like to play a game of estimating the size of the crowds in a campaign. In the case of the recent event in North Carolina, there was insufficient parking at the airport venue, necessitating the use of shuttle buses from another location. Hence, it’s just a question of running the numbers to get a good idea of the size of the crowd.

The pictures from the event tell the tale, with those from the national socialist media narrow and in close to show only a tiny fraction of the tremendous crowd. Even realistic images failed to take in the scope of the gathering.

The media has a fever, and the only prescription is more placebos

Like clockwork, the authoritarian leftist media focused on their hobbyhorse of the moment, COVID-19 and face placebos. Their shifting rules on such matters decreed that outdoor events are dangerous, given that they happen to support the pro-liberty right.

Such was not the case with the vast super spreader riots for the racists of ‘Black Lives Matter’. The outdoor events were ‘okay’ while indoor event verboten – such as church services. Take note that even the CDC has tacitly acknowledged that face placebos are useless.

Also, note that attendees were required to wear face placebos whilst riding the shuttle buses to and from the event while many wore them the rest of the time despite media reports to the contrary. None the less, it should have been okay with the media since it was labeled a ‘peaceful protest’.

Bolshevik Biden going back to the basement

Compare the energy of thousands attending a rally for President Trump with the images from a tiny gathering for Biden, or that he went home to his basement hideout.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) has abandoned the campaign trail once again, with the election just 55 days away.

“Hi from Wilmington, where there’s nothing to report but a lid. 🙂 Have a great day!” read an update from the Boston Globe’s Jazmine Ulloa

The bottom line: How does Biden expect to win?

While the media focuses on the wrong thing, the real question is how does Bolshevik Biden expect to win in November? He should know that the media is only a tiny sliver of the population. Is the left in such a bubble that they don’t know what is happening in the real world?

Or is it a case where they know they can’t win and so they are just running out the clock? Are they hoping that their Hail Mary play of cheat-by-mail will work or at least hobble President Trump’s second term?

