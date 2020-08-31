President Obama was known for his skill at reading a teleprompter. On the rare occasion when his teleprompter broke, he would embarrass himself by not being able to switch gears and speak from the heart. But he was still capable of taking questions and thinking on his feet when necessary, especially when he called a press conference. His Vice President, Joe Biden, used to be able to do it, too. Not anymore.

I'll take 100-to-1 odds that Biden doesn't take questions when he's done reading the teleprompter during his "press conference." — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 31, 2020

At today’s “press conference” about violence and anything else his staff could squeeze into the teleprompter, Biden droned on reading the words that were presented to him. But when the “Reading is Fundamental” portion of the press conference was over, some reporters started spitting out questions. Not many, mind you, as they seemingly knew what was coming. Biden didn’t take questions. He left the podium without so much as a goodbye.

It was worse than that, though. As the speech dragged on, he seemed to be getting tired. It wasn’t an hour-long speech like the President delivered last week. It was a relatively short speech, though long for Biden, and by the end he looked physically and emotionally exhausted. Reactions from social media have not been positive.

There is no way Joe Biden could answer softball questions from the press, let alone on a debate stage with President Trump. He ran from the podium faster than he’s done anything in the last year. He’s just not capable of holding any office, let alone POTUS.

