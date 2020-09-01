Pranks have turned more and more deadly in recent months as many, in particular radical leftist youths and young adults, have started ramping up efforts to engage in full-blown murder. Law enforcement officers are often their targets, as was the case with a barista who made a video showing how to put together a poisonous “Blue Lives Matter” drink.

The barista, identified as Van Greyson Hart, is seen in the video demonstrating how to mix a lethal dose of bleach with other ingredients to make it look like a standard Starbucks drink. According to Starbucks, the Target in which Hart works is licensing the brand and directly employs Hart.

@Starbucks Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman! pic.twitter.com/spyzKVfsYW — Stacy Kitts (@Skitts01) August 31, 2020

According to Townhall:

A Barista that works at a Starbucks inside a Target in Indianapolis posted a TikTok video of a poisonous concoction he created for law enforcement officers. The Starbucks cup has the words “Blue Lives Matter” written on the side of the cup. The recipe includes more than a cup of bleach.

According to The Police Tribune, the video – which has since been deleted – had a caption on the video that said “All I want for Christmas is more dead cops.”

Law enforcement has a hard enough job fighting criminals on the streets and leftist politicians in city halls. Now, we can add baristas to the list of people trying to kill them. Lives do not matter to these nihilists.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



