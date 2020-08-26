It’s becoming increasingly evident that the nation’s socialist left never wants to return to normalcy. Crisis exploitation has become their go-to method of achieving ‘progress’. Whether it’s COVID-19, global cooling, the destruction of our basic human rights, or whatever, power is their only priority.

The video is of Tucker Carlson asking the question of when do we get America back? When do we get back to normal?

We never will if the left has anything to say about it. Now that they’ve dragged out ’15 days to flatten the curve’ to over 165 they are now starting to explore how else they can exploit this crisis for some of their other pet projects. So now Global cooling , Global warming , Climate change , Climate crisis has become tied up in the COVID crisis. Does anyone detect a theme here?

Now that they’ve rhetorically beaten us down with unending rules for staying at home, social distancing, hand washing and of course forcing us to wear face placebos. They now think that they can make us bargain for our freedom to get out of this mess.

Leftists are crediting face placebos for the downward trends – guess what comes next

We’ve predicted all along that the left would want to hold onto the control they’ve taken with the COVID crisis. That this wasn’t going to end anytime soon. It should be noted that they’ve already credited face placebos for the downward trends in the states. Never mind that ‘mask mandates’ haven’t been universally imposed or that these have seen an increase in cases in some states.

So it’s only a matter of time before we will be ordered to keep them on, lest the coronavirus comes back

Not to mention that we’ve got a new word in the mix: “twindemic”. Seems like the ‘COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms’ [That’s the headline of the moment, the Associated press changes them whenever they feel like it]

CDC: Contact should be made irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask

We credit Fox News and Tucker Carlson for finding this little nugget of information. But even the CDC has taken note that mask usage should be ignored in the process of contact tracing. In other words, the lack of training and types of masks make this nothing more than a placebo measure.

In their Public Health Guidance for Community-Related Exposure publication updated Updated July 31, 2020, they note that with regard contact tracing in exposure to COVID-19: This is irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE)

A footnote later on in the document states the following:

Data to inform the definition of close contact are limited. Factors to consider when defining close contact include proximity, the duration of exposure (e.g., longer exposure time likely increases exposure risk), and whether the exposure was to a person with symptoms (e.g., coughing likely increases exposure risk). While research indicates masks may help those who are infected from spreading the infection, there is less information regarding whether masks offer any protection for a contact exposed to a symptomatic or asymptomatic patient. Therefore, the determination of close contact should be made irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask. Because the general public has not received training on proper selection and use of respiratory PPE, it cannot be certain whether respiratory PPE worn during contact with an individual with COVID-19 infection protected them from exposure. Therefore, as a conservative approach, the determination of close contact should generally be made irrespective of whether the contact was wearing respiratory PPE, which is recommended for health care personnel and other trained users, or a mask recommended for the general public.

[Emphasis added]

In other words, they are going to ignore whether or not someone was wearing a mask for various reasons. So in essence, the CDC is tacitly admitting that face masks are nothing but a placebo measure.

The Bottom Line: We seem to be approaching herd immunity, why are we still doing all of this?

The data and trends indicate that for at least many of the states, the trends in new cases are down. This is in light of varied approaches to the pandemic. We also note that Sweden has recently announced they have attained herd immunity.

This should mean that the lock-down measures are no longer necessary. That we need to dispense with the draconian face placebo mandates. The CDC confirmed that these are a pointless gesture at best. We assert they are a dangerous precedent that will be exploited in the future.

Those of us in the rational 90% have had enough of all the pandemic folderol. We’ve had enough of the useless and inherently dangerous lock-downs. We’ve had enough of ‘social distancing’ nonsense and we’ve certainly had enough of the face placebo pandemic security theatre now that the CDC has confirmed it is useless.

The “peaceful” protests have shown that aside from wearing useless masks, they are doing nothing to slow the spread unless committing arson has some unknown disease mitigation properties. The double standard shows the left doesn’t take the pandemic seriously, so why should we?

