George Floyd’s death has been solely attributed by the press as well as prosecutors to former police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee being on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Newly released information from medical examiners indicate there was much more to the story than we’ve been told.

According to court filings yesterday, Floyd had so much Fentanyl in his system, his lungs weighed 2x-3x more than a normal lung. While it’s still presumed that Chauvin’s sustained hold on Floyd contributed to his death, this new report indicates Floyd may have been near death with or without the knee in his neck. According to FOX9:

New exhibits filed in the case against the four former Minneapolis Police Officers accused of murdering George Floyd suggest the Hennepin County Medical Examiner thought George Floyd’s fentanyl levels were at a potentially “fatal level”, but his and other medical examiner’s findings showed he died of a combination of factors.

Six pieces of evidence were filed in the case Tuesday one day after former officer Tou Thao’s attorneys requested the release of the full autopsy reports from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner and the private medical examiners hired by George Floyd’s family.

Hennepin County Attorney's Office released this document. Dr. Andrew Baker, the Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner who reviewed #GeorgeFloyd's blood test, says the substances found lead him to conclude it was an overdose death. #BlackLivesMatter. Read: pic.twitter.com/xyaQvHDpQw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

This would likely spark a new round of contention between Black Lives Matter and law-abiding citizens in Minneapolis if it were being reported, but as of the writing of this article, only local media and a handful of conservative news outlets have even mentioned it. According to The Gateway Pundit, this evidence reaffirms what was already widely suspected:

We reported on August 4th in a post by Larry Johnson that we had a video and a transcript of the the altercation with police surrounding George Floyd’s death. Both pieces of evidence show that Floyd was as high as a kite when he was arrested on the day of his death. Johnson said: “…the Minnesota Attorney General tried to keep the public from seeing the video…”

If you live in Minneapolis or the surrounding area, you should seriously think about getting out right now after the medical examiner's report on George Floyd yesterday. Something wicked, this way comes. Get out of the way of it now while you still can. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 26, 2020

The more we learn about George Floyd’s death, the less likely it becomes that the former police officers charged in his killing will be convicted. Everything about this ordeal has been built on lies.

