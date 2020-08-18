Does anyone take the left and their national socialist media minions [but we repeat ourselves] seriously anymore? These are people who took a few images of things they didn’t understand and fabricated a conspiracy theory because of a desire to cheat by mail in the next election. There are many reasons they want this, but the biggest is that it essentially eliminates the idea of a secret vote – more on that later. The first video from Tucker Carlson lays out the outline of the issues involved.

According to Carlson, Democratic hysteria over the removal of mailboxes is part of their strategy, since they do not “favor any voting that does not entail actual voters going to an actual polling place.” “They refer to this as ballot access as if its a civil rights issue,” the host explained. “It is not a civil rights issue. Votes cast by mail are easier to tamper with. The identities of voters who cast them are harder to verify. Mail-in voting makes voter fraud easier. That’s why we haven’t had a lot of it throughout American history and that’s why Democrats are for it.”

There are many reasons why they are pushing this false narrative, but one is to divide the nation and cause us to lose confidence in the electoral process. They know their socialist national agenda isn’t going to fly with voters who value freedom, so they are doing what they do best, muddy the waters and confuse the issue – anything to gain power.

Proof the Democrats are pushing post office scandal to cheat the election against Trump

Our second video is from Journalist Tim Pool with a detailed examination of the issue.

There have been many articles debunking this ridiculous scandal, designed to push cheat by mail scheme, due to the pandemic panic. A recent poll from Axios-Ipsos had Democrats fearing in-person campaigning, voting.

Democrats are significantly more concerned than Republicans about the safety of in-person voting and traditional door-to-door campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Why it matters: Joe Biden’s campaign, and Democrats nationwide, are eager to press the case that President Trump has mishandled the pandemic — but the pandemic is also causing Democratic voters to turn away from the tools and traditions that typically form the backbone of a successful campaign.

No explanation was offered as to why they could riot and loot “peacefully” without fear for weeks at a time while they have to conveniently cower in their homes on election day. Their serendipitous fear of doing what they’ve done all along does provide a good excuse to cheat by mail and attack President Trump at the same time.

We should note that Dr. Fauci gave a green light to voting in-person with the same precautions that people are following now with everyday tasks.

The Blaze offered an article debunking this conspiracy theory along with The New York Post:

Letter collection boxes are being removed — never mind that this has been an ongoing process for years. Underused boxes are decommissioned or moved to higher-traffic areas. In 2009, The Washington Post reported that 200,000 boxes had been shelved over the prior two decades. In 2016, the inspector general noted that another 12,000 collection boxes had been cut over the previous five years. Letter collection boxes all of the sudden have big red locks on them — well, yeah, as an off-hours device to prevent the theft of mail, something the service has also done for years.

Not to mention that machinery is regularly decommissioned and replaced, as in the case of the letter sorting machines story.

Now, isn’t that interesting: A Major US postal workers union endorsed Biden for president

This was noted a few days ago and while it should be a part of every one of these stories, it’s one of those items that seems to be neglected. Perhaps it helps explain the left’s sudden interest in the postal system.

It’s not just that this is their means to confuse the issue, with unsolicited ballots being sent out everywhere, leaving the possibility for voter fraud on a national scale. It’s something we don’t need at this point.

The bottom line: Consider one of the possible reasons why the left is pushing this issue

The nation’s socialist left has many motivations for pushing this non-scandal. They range from maintaining pandemic panic to facilitating voter fraud on a massive scale. But one, in particular, could be especially insidious.

The authoritarian left has tacitly embraced cancel culture as a way of silencing the pro-liberty right. The problem for them is that this isn’t a factor with a secret vote. They cannot exert pressure as they have elsewhere, with many a poll indicating people are afraid to voice their opinion. The removal of that secrecy would go a long way in swaying the vote.

What would happen if somehow, some way, the voting preferences for the President were to be ‘accidentally’ disclosed in a few early mail-in ballots with negative consequences accrued to those voters? Wouldn’t loss of secrecy and the accompanying threat of the mob with cancel culture ‘change’ a few minds?

The postal conspiracy theories have been easily debunked in several places. But that hasn’t stopped the left from pushing this latest of their desperate hail Mary plays. They have to know that the pictures and fevered conspiracy theories wither in the face of reality, but that hasn’t slowed them down in unashamedly pushing them. The left will do anything to win. That’s what makes them so dangerous.

