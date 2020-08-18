Former First Lady Michelle Obama thought she could say anything and get away with it. Nobody could blame her for feeling this way since, generally speaking, mainstream media has always given her a pass. But something she said last night at the Democratic National Convention was such a tremendous distortion of undisputed facts, even the Associated Press had to call her out on it.

The most repeated lie about President Trump is that he has not and does not denounce white supremacists. Even Joe Biden has repeated that whopper. They often refer to the “very fine people” comment in 2017 that, in context, clearly was not referring to white supremacists. They also ignore the statement he released shortly after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottsville, VA.

Aug. 14, 2017: As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America.

And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.

Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.

We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.

The lie the former First Lady said at the Hollywood-produced infomercial last night pertained to the cages used to hold migrant children. She stirred up the standard outrage over the practice and attributed it to President Trump, completely neglecting to mention her husband and the current Democratic nominee built he cages and used them profusely before President Trump was in the Oval Office. Even the Associated Press had to call out her misinformation:

A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention:

MICHELLE OBAMA, on Americans: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted.

Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.

The night wasn’t a complete dishonest wreck, though. They did come out on multiple occasions to acknowledge their party has been taken over by the radical progressive Neo-Marxists.

It seems highly unlikely that her comments were not well known to everyone involved. All speeches have been seen ahead of broadcast, and Obama’s recording is a week old. They knew she was lying and they ran with it. According to The Daily Wire:

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served during the Obama administration, addressed a photo that showed him “walking past what appears to be children in cages.”

“Very clearly, chain link, barriers, partitions, fences, cages, whatever you want to call them, were not invented on Jan. 20, 2017, okay,” Johnson said, according to PolitiFact.

Johnson said that the photo was taken at the southern border, where a large numbers of illegal aliens were held, and noted that children had to be sent to Health and Human Services within three days.

Nearly everyone in mainstream media will commit the rare act of passing on a juicy AP story. Why? Because they don’t want their opening night DNC keynote to be quoted inadvertently condemning their nominee’s own sins.

Patriots stepping up to save independent media from COVID-19 woes

We were on the verge of a disastrous end, but you guys have been stepping up big time. We’re almost there.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for tens of millions of Americans. We’ve experienced the hardest economic downturn in history thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns and many are still trying to recover. We’re among them. Despite record-breaking surges in traffic, our revenue has fallen dramatically. It’s strange knowing that we’re working harder and getting the truth out to more people, yet revenue on the site plummeted.

We have called on our patriotic readers and podcast listeners to pitch in what they can to help. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and extremely humbling. As a conservative, I have a hard time “begging” for funds to keep our news outlet running, but COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent reduction of revenues have made it necessary. Nevertheless, the last month has shown us that patriots appreciate pro-American news as a contrast to the anti-American mainstream media outlets spreading lies incessantly.

We asked for help and you guys have been delivering. We raised over $3200, enough to keep us going for the rest of August and part of September! I cannot stress how much of a blessing this has been for not only NOQ Report as an organization but also for my family. This isn’t a hobby; we operate NOQ Report and all of the podcasts associated with it as a more-than-full-time job. Every day we’re producing tons of content and spreading the truth that mainstream media refuses to report. Even when they do report it, they do so with a leftist slant while pretending to be unbiased. We do not use subterfuge. We are unabashedly conservative in our opinion but the news we report is factual. It all comes from a conservative, America First perspective, but we do not lie.

This isn’t about propaganda. If it were, we would be no better than the mainstream media outlets we abhor. Instead, we focus on the truth because we know that being honest gives us credibility. Besides, conservatives almost always have the truth on our side.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $8,300 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



