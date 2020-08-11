Senator Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate. Concern about the November election among Republicans faded as news broke about the DNC’s choice to be their Vice Presidential candidate. But now, we have our target, the target that we wanted all along.

On Twitter, Republicans and conservatives voiced their appreciation for the gift bestowed on us by Democrats. The Trump campaign called her Biden’s “political living will.”

With Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs and open our borders.pic.twitter.com/jj0RhC286C — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 11, 2020

There are far too many hits already from conservatives on Twitter to do it justice, but here’s a handful of my favorites:

I had to do it. pic.twitter.com/9OrbxcUD63 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 11, 2020

.@KamalaHarris called @JoeBiden a racist and pro-segregation. She even said she believed the women who accused him of sexual wsssult. Now, she’s agreed to serve as his Vice President. Liberals like Kamala are the same people who call black conservatives like me “sell-outs”. pic.twitter.com/wuCabINhcW — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris? Really DNC? If they were looking for the only candidate less likable than Hillary Clinton, way to go. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris says she believes Tara Reade, a woman who worked with Joe Biden, and her accusation of being sexually assaulted by him. And now she's honored to be working with him as well. 2020 cares little about irony and even less about hypocrisy. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 11, 2020

A fearless fighter of truant children, a terrible attorney general, and a lady who called you a racist hair-smeller https://t.co/k6iqO7hH9y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2020

Biden had to read a script when he called Kamala pic.twitter.com/MX92MabqXm — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

Democrats chose Kamala Harris as VP. This is Kamala. This is the Democratic Party. Hypocrites. @realDonaldTrump will win again! pic.twitter.com/DV4WH2qTyK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 11, 2020

No, it’s not ok for Kamala Harris to be one heartbeat away from the Presidency — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 11, 2020

A question that nobody in mainstream media will EVER ask Kamala Harris: "Do you still believe Tara Reade about being sexually assaulted by Joe Biden?" I'd like to know the answer. Is it "believe all women" or "whatever it takes to get ahead"? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 11, 2020

Do you agree with the @NYTimes that Sen. Kamala Harris is a "pragmatic moderate"? https://t.co/FAISAmdRPy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 11, 2020

REMINDER: Joe Biden forgot that Kamala Harris was a black woman pic.twitter.com/NkDYT6orWG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris's campaign collapsed because they were too focused on what woke Twitter wanted. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 11, 2020

Remember that time that Kamala Harris said she believed all the women who said Joe Biden was inappropriate and creepy with them? I do. https://t.co/GGa2sHb8eC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 11, 2020

By what contortion of logic can one be

1/2 Indian,

1/2 Jamaican,

with two white great-grandmothers (at least one of whom descended from a prominent slave owner) …& call oneself “African-American?” #KamalaHarris https://t.co/k4wEAKkwix via @BreitbartNews — Dr. Gina – America’s Voice News (@RealDrGina) August 11, 2020

In case you wondered who's behind the scenes calling the shots for the DNC and Biden campaign.. https://t.co/CxYsmU1kdf — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 11, 2020

This pick is so bad, Jeff Dornik speculates the Democrats are intentionally throwing this election. He may be right.

It didn’t take long for Democrats to regret their choice for presidential candidate, but that realization was long compared to the left’s instant remorse over Kamala Harris. Joe Biden could have picked Hunter and had a better chance of winning.

