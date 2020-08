An armed gunman near the White House was reportedly shot by the U.S. Secret Service. As the event was unfolding, President Trump was rushed out of a press conference briefly before returning and picking up where he left off.

“It seems to be very well under control,” he said after returning. “But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person.”

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

According to the President, he was taken to the Oval Office, not one of the White House bunkers designed for maximum safety. The Oval Office is bullet-proof and believed to be able to withstand small explosive munitions as well.

“I feel very safe with Secret Service, they’re fantastic people,” President Trump said. “They just wanted me to step aside for a little while to make sure that everything was cleared outside.”

President Trump was just rushed from the briefing room by Secret Service. There was an armed gunman near the White House. They were shot by police. Thank you to our law enforcement for keeping the President safe! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 10, 2020

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 POTUS was just evacuated from his live press conference by a Secret Service agent It almost sounds like the agent is saying “shots fired” Anyone know what happened?!pic.twitter.com/YXRSOX5nBc — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) August 10, 2020

Here's the moment a gun shot reportedly went off outside of the White House, prompting Secret Service to remove Pres. Trump from the briefing room. (📷: @SkylerHenry)pic.twitter.com/ExcGXKM9uV — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 10, 2020

Suspect shot by #SecretService just outside #WhiteHouse fence. Suspect taken to hospital according to @realDonaldTrump, who is cool as a cucumber. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 10, 2020

It was very impressive how completely unrattled Trump was after learning there was a shooting outside the White House and how calm he was as the reporters kept yelling random questions about it to him when he got back in the briefing room. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2020

“Do I seem rattled?” President @realDonaldTrump is THE MAN. Trump 2020!pic.twitter.com/HfCYjjvCPl — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) August 10, 2020

Not likely what they had in mind but man, the bad, coincidental timing https://t.co/Pnkh6zIOrG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 10, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is made available.

As usual, the Secret Service was quick to respond and protect President Trump during a time of potential crisis. As soon as we hear more about the gunman who was shot near the White House, we’ll post it here.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.