The death of Congressman John Lewis has become a spectacle at a time when race tensions are higher than they’ve been in decades. His long life and righteous causes are being pranced around by Democrats seeking to rally the masses to further support Black Lives Matter and other organizations. Even President Obama got in on the action with a politically charged speech at his funeral.

The niece of famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, Dr. Alveda King, had some harsh criticism for the former president. According to The Daily Wire:

King responded to Obama’s remarks during an interview on Fox News’ “FOX & friends” where she slammed for the former president.

“Well, I guess we should have expected that the Left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” King said. “They’ll grab at any opportunity, that’s to be understood. I have chosen not to politicize the death of congressman Lewis, but to remember him as a peaceful, nonviolent warrior, and encourage everyone to resolve our conflicts peacefully.”

“However, President Obama, with word play, took us back to the 1960’s, and that was a time when segregation was still on the books, segregation was still legal, and those in power, some of them were trying to enforce that and keep that,” King continued. “Today, when the National Guard goes in, sent by the president for example, or the state troopers, they’re trying to protect the people of America in every community and to save lives and protect people. There is a totally distinct difference.”

“Also implying without calling any names, he was very clever not to call any names, saying that there was an effort to undermine the voting process,” King concluded. “You know, actually President Trump is saying, people, please pay attention, we do want you to vote, use your absentee ballots, go to the polls. He’s even encouraged, you know, people to be poll watchers and poll workers and that kind of thing. President Trump is not trying to suppress the vote. As a matter of fact, you can see in my community, I’m telling everybody, make sure you vote, register to vote, pastors and leaders, encourage your people to vote. We do want people to vote safely and we need the voting process to be fair, and so to politicize the funeral of a peaceful warrior, I mean, I guess they grabbed at an opportunity to be political.”

Dr. Alveda King blasts former President Barack Obama for politicizing John Lewis' funeral: The left will 'grab at any opportunity' to politicize. pic.twitter.com/FCTq6beoug — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 2, 2020

Now is the time for healing as the nation becomes more divided. But the equality that John Lewis sought is not the goal of the Cultural Marxists gaslighting the systemic racism issue. President Obama and Democrats should be ashamed.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.