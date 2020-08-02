We knew this was coming. It always does. Whenever a radical leftist group gets enough gumption to state their real goals, it invariably comes back to destroying the one thing that will always stand in their way: Faith. The faithful will persevere, and that disturbs them. The Word is forever, and that terrifies them. Case-in-point: Portland this weekend.

This is who they are. https://t.co/02bNNnJuG4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 1, 2020

According to The Blaze:

Protests and riots have been waged in Portland for over two months since the death of George Floyd. During Friday night’s protests, demonstrators exhibited their rage by burning Bibles and American flags.

In the street outside of the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, protesters set bibles and American flags on fire. Video shows demonstrators create a bonfire in the street, and protesters with “Black Lives Matter” signs toss Bibles into the inferno.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) retweeted the Bible-burning video with the caption, “This is who they are.”

The video went viral with hundreds of prominent conservatives retweeting it to their large followings. It even performed well on Facebook, though the narrative was not quite as outraged. Many of the most popular posts on Facebook seemed to turn towards religion being the culprit and “righteous” outrage over the sins of the church over the millennia.

Not to be too focused on faith, the rioters spent the evening before burning a pig’s head with a law enforcement officer hat in front of a federal building. According to Townhall:

The night before, rioters severed a pig’s head, put a police hat on it, placed the pig’s head on top of an American flag and then lit it all on fire.

Portland police found an abandoned pig back in the early days of the riots. Police believe protesters planned to kill the animal and similarly use its body to make some sort of disgusting political message about hating cops.

Mainstream media will not cover this. Your friends, family, and neighbors likely do not know about it. Why? Because the left is bent on keeping the real motives of these “movements” on the down low. We must get the word out.

