Dr. David Samadi has been seen all over the place lately. He was a frequent guest on Fox News and is now a regular contributor at Newsmax. His Twitter account is awesome and very popular, but yesterday he hit a wall. Twitter deemed one of his Tweets unacceptable and suspended his account for 24 hours.

Imagine living in a society in which scientists and doctors were scared about expressing their views for fear of retribution from the self-appointed "arbiters of truth." Now look around. We're there. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 30, 2020

I had the honor and blessing of catching up with Dr. Samadi on the latest episode of the NOQ Report. He expressed his consternation with sites like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube who are censoring doctors and anyone else who dares to say something positive about Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

I really was under the impression that the First Amendment was still in use today. When did they do away with it? — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 30, 2020

Lest we forget, there is no consensus regarding the drug as a treatment. Not even close. There are as many if not more studies that show its efficacy against the pandemic, particularly for those in earlier stages of the disease, as there are that pan it. The faster doctors can diagnose and treat it, the better the chances that HCQ will work and the patient will survive. The drug itself has been available for nearly seven decades and is even offered over-the-counter in some nations. But Big Tech has an agenda and HCQ doesn’t fit their narrative.

Dr. Samadi also discussed the lockdowns and the need to reopen schools. This may have aided in prompting Twitter to suspend his account as their agenda includes keeping the economic and education systems in this nation closed for as long as possible.

Whether one believes in the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine or not, everyone should admit discourse and debate on public forums like social media are healthy. Big Tech must let medical professionals like Dr. David Samadi (and everyone else) express themselves freely.

