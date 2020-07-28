“organized chaos”

“We have to burn it down”

“You gotta have violence!”

“There’s four levels of protest looting and rioting is part of being protesting”

These are the words of the rioters “peacefully” attacking the federal courthouse in Portland Oregon. Videos from the more than two months of violent but “peaceful” attacks show the true story, one the national socialist media wants to keep hidden beneath a steady stream of lies and false narratives.

They would like to think of themselves in the guise of revolutionaries, but they are nothing but violent street thugs doing anything to provoke an attack. That is the whole purpose of all of this – to obtain video of allegedly “Peaceful protestors” who are being assaulted by law enforcement personnel.

“I am worried for my life every time I walk outside of the building”

Those are the words of a Deputy US Marshal as reported by Mike Balsamo of the Associated Press, a true journalist who covered the story from the inside of the courthouse. His coverage also shows that this is not a one-sided overreach, but a case of federal law enforcement personnel reacting to dangerous situations provoked by the “peacefully” violent protesters trying to set the building on fire.

His Twitter thread on the subject is something to behold on a topic largely being ignored by a media that is only after a propaganda victory against President Trump.

I watched as injured officers were hauled inside. In one case, the commercial firework came over so fast the officer didn’t have time to respond. It burned through his sleeves & he had bloody gashes on both forearms. Another had a concussion from being hit in the head w/ a mortar — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

It was really striking talking to the Deputy US Marshals who have been working to protect the courthouse for weeks. Many are from Portland. They have friends who peacefully protest during the day, but at night, they say demonstrations are hijacked by agitators set on violence. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

These and other violently peaceful protests have been on going for over 2 months now. Aside from the propaganda war being waged against president Trump, they have been largely ignored… why?

One reason is that the “peacefully” violent riots were helping President Trump. Throttling back the coverage meant they could be more ‘selective’ in what they broadcast. Keeping the story out of context to one of federal law enforcement tear gassing and arresting protesters.

But with the temporary resurgence of COVID-19 there is a more insidious reason for the virtual media blackout despite the counter-intuitive studies that purport to show that thousands of people on the street somehow prevents the spreading of disease. Anyone looking at the data such as the graphics that show the impact of opening and closing decisions by state from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center (CRC) can see a decided uptick in new cases of COVID-19 around the beginning of June – or in other words, the spooling up of the Black Lives Matter riots.

Most of the states that reopened began the process at the end of April and the beginning of May. Given that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has the incubation period for the novel coronavirus at somewhere between 2 to 14 days after exposure, the inescapable conclusion is that Black Lives Matter riots were the major factor in the reassurance of the disease.

This explains the dearth of coverage, lest anyone connect the dots and couple the spike in new cases and deaths to the riots and the media that actively encouraged them.

The bottom line: The national socialist media is no longer trustworthy

It should be plain that the left’s propaganda organ is purposefully lying by omission in covering the “peacefully” violent protests. They are doing so to set a false narrative that their comrades are virtually innocent in the actions of law enforcement personal while at the same time trying to conceal their culpability in the COVID-19 resurgence.

There was a time when the national socialist media was merely biased. Later, they took a more active role in fostering the left’s socialist national agenda. These days they’ve fire-walled the throttle in going full bore socialist. They just don’t realize they no longer have any credibility.

