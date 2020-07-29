Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) appeared to nod off twice in the middle of testimony before a House committee yesterday. The target of of the hearing, Attorney General William Barr, had been subjected to Nadler’s attacks throughout the day, but once it was time for others to talk to the cabinet member, Nadler’s stamina seemed to leave him.

This isn’t the first time Congressman Nadler has had challenges staying up during official events. But this one stings a little more than usual because it was his committee, the House Judiciary Committee, of which he is the Chair. He appeared to nod off, his eyes closed and his left hand slowly going limp before regaining alertness momentarily. After scratching the inside of his ear, he folded his hands together an proceeded to nod off again.

Twitter was brutal in their reactions to the lawmaker’s lack of staying power. Of particular note were comments about his mask robbing him of oxygen to the brain.

Someone please help @RepJerryNadler fix his mask before he cuts off all oxygen to his brain….😴😴😴😴😴 @JoeBiden @TheDemocrats possible VP candidate?😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xUB0SfjFvY — Carlos Oyarzun (@CarlosOyarzun12) July 28, 2020

Sleeping or not getting enough oxygen to his brain? https://t.co/u9Rbk3QTR1 — Senator Dick Black (@SenRichardBlack) July 28, 2020

Nadler passing out wearing his stupid mask. 😂 https://t.co/JtUXplwsBm — Agent✨ (@Trismegistos6) July 28, 2020

This may be fodder for Republicans to add to the long list of complaints against Jerry Nadler, but it’s really a serious issue. His time in Congress has come and gone, but nobody’s willing to tell him to hang it up.

