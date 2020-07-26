Coronavirus panic has become an industry of its own. It’s political. It’s medical. It’s religious. The avenues through which coronavirus panic is being pushed may be the most concerted effort to gaslight in all of human history. How is this even possible? Because mainstream media is leading the charge through blatant propaganda that takes the people’s eyes off of facts while feeding them a steady stream of fake news.

The latest version of this gaslighting came from CNN’s report of “experts” signing a letter calling for a national lockdown. Journalist Jordan Schachtel called them out for it.

The group cited is part of the Public Interest Network, a hard-left exclusively Democrat non profit network. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 24, 2020

These “experts” were commissioned by U.S. PIRG, a group of far-left activist organizations started by Ralph Nader in 1984. Their letter calling for a complete shutdown of the United States is signed by various radical progressives, many of whom have been vocal “Resistors” since President Trump was elected.

As long as people still get their news from mainstream media outlets like CNN, it will be challenging to spread the truth about important issues such as COVID-19. Kudos to Jordan Schachtel for quickly casting a spotlight on these lies.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.