New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cited a 1964 law regarding bar requirements as the predicate to force establishments serving alcohol to make their patrons order “substantive” food. Appetizers like chicken wings are not enough, according to Cuomo, with sandwiches being the lowest level of the requirement.

But it’s all just a way to keep bars closed and the economy failing in his nanny state. This is in response to several bars reacting to his food-ordering mandate which many establishments sidestepped by offering food products like “Cuomo Chips” for $1. Now, Cuomo is conflating the old law with his new mandate, requiring people to order “substantive” food in order to have drinks.

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the "lowest level" of substantive food. #Buffalo His comments: pic.twitter.com/zaSXgfEq6S — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) July 23, 2020

“To be a bar, you had to have food available — soups, sandwiches, etc. More than just hors d’oeuvres, chicken wings,” he said. “You had to have some substantive food — the lowest level of substantive food were sandwiches.”

The singling out of chicken wings is particularly disturbing for bar owners who specialize in the meal, particularly those in Buffalo where famous Buffalo Wings are a local staple. The Governor’s desire to maintain authoritarian control over his population within the New York nanny state that he’s creating supersedes all forms of common sense.

The coronavirus has proven to be far less deadly to people under the age of 45-years-old than any estimates demonstrated early on. Even with current known cases, which is far lower than actual cases of COVID-19 infections, the survival rate is around 99.96%. This makes the disease even less deadly than the common flu.

Leftists oppose this notion and will do anything they can to hide the numbers. In fact, their focus on cases, which are going up based on increased testing, are the sole focus because when we compare those high numbers with the low number of deaths, the narrative slips away.

Meanwhile, crime throughout the state and in New York City in particular is skyrocketing. Murders and shootings are on a dramatic uptick while law enforcement is hampered by an onslaught of new changes and reduced budgets. But that’s not stopping Cuomo from making policing of his mandate a top priority.

“We need the local government to do it, the NYPD, we need the Nassau police, we need the Suffolk police in the Hamptons, we need the Erie County police, we need the Albany police to do their job,” he said.

Andrew Cuomo has no real interesting in protecting the people of New York. He simply wants to control them and sees the coronavirus as his opportunity to advance his nanny state utopia.

