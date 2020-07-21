Those who truly know about socialism oppose it. Those who do not support it. This aphorism has been confirmed time and time again. The video we’re presenting is a prime example of that wisdom. The Blaze also did a fine write-up on the warning that is well worth a look.

The Babalú Blog, a website of Cuban-Americans that work tirelessly to conserve liberty and expose the ravages of communist Cuba, also confirms this adage.

Babalú Blog is the brainchild of Valentín Prieto. In 2003, he came to the realization that there simply wasn’t a media platform or venue for likeminded Cuban-Americans to share their thoughts about Cuba, the dictatorship there, U.S. policy toward that dictatorship, music, culture, food, etc. That being the case, he set out to create one. So, at Babalú, our slogan is “an island on the net without a bearded dictator.” We take an old-school, hard line stance against the dictatorship in Cuba and generally are aligned with conservative politics. We have a loyal core readership, we’ve met with Presidents and Senators and the New York Times, one of the worst culprits in the whitewashing of the Cuban dictatorship, called Babalú “a rabid anti-Castro forum.” That’s a description we wear with pride.

Why do those who truly know about socialism oppose it?

This is another of a long series of questions that leftists can never answer. They somehow don’t seem to understand that socialism is built on a lie. The promise is that somehow the workers will control the means of production, even though that never happens.

Infuriatingly enough, this is often used as an ‘ad hoc rescue’ of the ideology as a means to pretend that ‘socialism has never been tried before’. The fact is that like many aspects of socialism, that is just an unfulfilled promise like all of the others.

The most realistic description of socialism comes from Lawrence Reed, president of the Foundation for Economic Education:

Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

Socialism is based on wealth redistribution by force

There are two other basic questions leftists can never answer – because they go straight to the heart of what is wrong with it and why it never works.

Does socialism require wealth redistribution? Yes or No?

The answer is yes to this one given Marx’s maxim:

“From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.” Karl Marx

Or the most basic perusal of the left’s socialist national agenda. This is followed up by the second question:

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Does wealth redistribution require force? Yes or No?

Obviously, it takes the threat or application of force to take property from one group and redistribute it to another to buy votes. But leftists can’t admit to this basic truth.

There are only two forms of human interaction – voluntary co-operation or coercion. Economic liberty is based on voluntary co-operation. It should be clear by now that socialism is based in Coercion.

This is why economic liberty is superior to socialistic slavery, it also explains quite a few leftists’ lies.

The bottom line: Socialism is based on lies

We’ll finish this up with a quote from Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute: Why Socialism Failed: A 2018 Update.

Socialism is the ultimate Big Lie. While it falsely promises prosperity, equality, and security, it delivers the exact opposite: poverty, misery, inequality, and tyranny. Equality is achieved under socialism only in the sense that everyone is equal in his or her misery. In the same way that a Ponzi scheme initially succeeds but eventually collapses, socialism may show early signs of success. But any temporary accomplishments quickly fade as the fundamental deficiencies of central planning emerge. It is the initial illusion of success that gives socialism its pernicious, seductive appeal. But in the long run, socialism has an unbroken track record of being a formula for tyranny, poverty, and misery.

[Emphasis added]

At its base level, socialism is founded in force, but the left cannot admit this basic truth so it has to cover it with lies. That is why it’s opposed by those such as Mr. Alvarez who truly know it’s ‘secrets’. That is also why you need to have publications like the Babalú Blog, The Blaze and The NOQ report for that matter. We expose the lies in the fervent belief that eventually people will wake up to the lies and send it to the ash heap of history.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.