As we’ve said numerous times over the past six weeks, Portland is burning and feckless leadership at the state and city level have neutered law enforcement’s ability to contain or disperse Antifa black bloc and Black Lives Matter rioters. The city is in a state of anarchy, especially at night when residents are terrorized downtown simply for existing.

Now, “woke” Mayor Ted Wheeler has ordered federal law enforcement out of command centers and areas of operation controlled by city and state personnel. In essence, they are no longer welcome to participate in actions that can bring law and order back to the chaotic city.

Ted Wheeler issues directive prohibiting Portland police from cooperating with federal law enforcement. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/zTcp471PMC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

This action comes on the heels of two incidents over the last week. The first was a protester who was shot in the face by a rubber bullet, prompting calls to have officers from Homeland Security removed from the city. Then, a protester was taken into custody and placed in a van to be interrogated in a safer environment. Both actions have been portrayed by Democrats and mainstream media as draconian. Meanwhile, the lack of action by local law enforcement has allowed the streets to be ruled by thugs.

Portland has become the epicenter of a neo-Marxist push to embrace anarcho-communism as a way of life. It will spread across the nation if the Portland experiment is successful, and thus far it has been. As much as we oppose the use of federal law enforcement to participate in local matters such as this, there are thresholds that have been broken. When locals are unable to handle a situation properly, it falls on the state to act. When the state refuses to act, as Oregon Governor Kate Brown has continuously done since the riots started seven weeks ago, then the responsibility falls on the federal government.

Portland no longer seems like a city within the United States of America. Local and state leaders are behind the push for anarchy so they can eventually impose authoritarianism at will. Keep an eye on the city as it plummets to oblivion. Here is the latest NOQ Report podcast talking about this issue:

