SOUTHAMPTON, NY: 75 Main Restaurant of Southampton has set fire to the table once reserved by international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Zach Erdem, owner of 75 Main, was joined by patrons and waitstaff to douse the table in lighter fluid and incinerated the structure where these infamous sexual predators wined-and-dined.

”Our tables will now be free of the sleaze that was brought on by these sex abusers that used their money and power inappropriately. They were regulars at my establishment for years. On behalf of my patrons and staff by setting the table on fire, we will release the evil that was inflicted to countless girls and women. Burn baby, burn,” said Zach Erdem, Owner, 75 Main.

The table was broken up by an ax and a sledgehammer, and then set fire by the Staff of 75 Main as local residents looked on. Customers toasted with champagne on the bonfire of the table that hosted some of the nations wealthiest people with Jeff Epstein and the biggest celebrities by Harvey Weinstein. A new table was placed in its spot that will serve the public for the next decade.

Zach Erdem, Owner of 75 Main is available to discuss the torching ceremony of former patrons Harvey Weinstein and Jeff Epstein via Skype/Zoom, call (917) 243-1647. He can also describe there experience for customers at the popular Hamptons hot spot.

