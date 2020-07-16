In 2008 and 2012, the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed the Democratic ticket of Barack Obama and Joe Biden. They liked what they heard initially more than what John McCain and Sarah Palin were saying and they continued their support for the Democrats against Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan.

In 2016, they didn’t care enough about either side to make an endorsement. But under President Trump’s first term, they have learned this is a man who supports the law and order our nation desperately needs, especially at a time when police officers are under attack the moment they walk out of their precinct. That is why this endorsement is so telling. They didn’t support candidate Trump based on promises, but they are now supporting President Trump over his actions.

NAPO has endorsed President Trump in his reelection campaign. Here is our endorsement letter which was issued following today's meeting. pic.twitter.com/mf6ZUTf10l — NAPO (@NAPOpolice) July 15, 2020

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and woman on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the letter from NAPO President Michael McHale read.

The Trump campaign pounced on this news, as they should have. It’s a significant endorsement, not just because of the flip away from Joe Biden but because at a time like this, those who #BackTheBlue are becoming more fervent in their support to counter the movement to destroy law enforcement coming from the radical left.

The funny part about this endorsement is that the radical leftists will take it as a negative. "OMG hey you guys look the police are backing Trump. We got him now!!!1!!1!!!!" Democrats fail to appreciate that those of us outside of the progressive echo chamber #BackTheBlue. https://t.co/yCQbonl51l — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 16, 2020

“Joe Biden has done nothing to stop his party’s ‘defund the police’ movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Law Enforcement and Labor Unions Bob Paduchik said in a statement. “This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe.”

Most endorsements are meaningless reiterations of what we already know. But this flip from the most powerful police organization that backed Obama-Biden twice is a powerful statement. It means law and order has a champion in President Trump.

