A news story came out last week that didn’t get nearly the attention it deserved. The reason is obvious. It highlighted the risks and foible of mail-in balloting as 20,000 New York ballots may get tossed. It wasn’t because the ballots were bad. They weren’t late. The voters who cast the ballots were, we assume, eligible to vote. The reason they may get tossed is because the post offices were so overloaded, 20,000 ballots on election day weren’t properly postmarked.

Some might say, “Oh, no worries. Just count them.” The problem with that notion is that it would break New York law. Others might say, “Oh, it’s just 20,000 and probably wouldn’t have affected the election.” To those who would say this, I would remind them that three states during the 2020 election were decided by fewer than 20,000 votes.

Almost 20,000 ballots might be thrown out because the postal service failed to postmark envelopes. Better hope the Nov election is not close. “No postmark” vs. “Every vote counts”. Anyone want to bet close states will be pressured to count these votes? https://t.co/fl0FVpgCIy — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 12, 2020

In the latest episode of Conservative Playbook, JD examines this incident and talks about the risk to our republic if mail-in balloting becomes ubiquitous. He’s not against absentee ballots for those who have valid reasons, but the coronavirus simply isn’t such a reason. If they can allow protesting, they can allow in-person ballots at the polls.

Even if we dismiss voter fraud as a problem with mail-in balloting (and yes, it would be a huge problem), the sheer inefficacy of mass mail-in ballots is enough to throw the idea in the waste bin… where these 20K ballots may end up going.

