Everybody knows that California has become one of the most progressive states in America, rivaling even New York in the Progressive Olympics. Governor Gavin Newsom has led the charge in authoritarian oppression over his state, demanding that everyone wear masks anytime they are in public, banning church services of more than 100 congregants, banning singing worship music during church services and pushing the state back to an indefinite shelter-in-place order. It’s time for a chance in leadership!

The problem for us Conservative Californians is that there’s rarely a strong conservative choice for governor. Well, that may change if Larry Elder decides to jump into the ring! The beauty of having a candidate like Larry Elder is that he has that ability to expose the truth without fear of the left destroying him. Being fearless takes away the power from the opposition, and that is benefit of someone like Elder.

Yesterday, Pastor Jack Hibbs announced that he and Dennis Prager are putting pressure on Larry Elder to run for Governor of California, as he’s already stated that he’s interested in running. If Larry jumps into the race, I will fully support and endorse him for Governor!

Orange County schools may reopen in the fall without face masks or social distancing

While Los Angeles County just announced that they will not be reopening school in August, Orange County took a step in the right direction by not only announcing that they would reopen for the new school year, but do so without face masks or social distancing measures being in place! While the left is up in arms over this decision, when you look at the statistics, minors very rarely contract COVID-19, and even more rarely have sever reactions to it.

It’s important that when looking at the data, we are looking at the right numbers. We can’t make a decision about schools by looking at the overall numbers. We have to look at the data in relation to the age of the victims of COVID-19. In reality, half of all of the deaths in Orange County were from people in nursing homes, and very few, if any, were those under the age of 18. Thus, we shouldn’t shut down the education system because of a disease primarily focused on those that are older and in nursing homes.

Kudos to Orange County on this decision!

AOC explains why crime in NYC has increased… and she unknowingly blames Democrats!

AOC is one of those politicians that is ideological before anything else, so reality to her is defined as what fits into her worldview. In many place across the country, including in New York City, crime is rising after the Black Lives Matter riots and the defunding of the police. In fact, statistics show that it’s not just crime that is rising, but violent crime. This is evidenced by the rioting and looting and the complete lack of respect for the office of the police.

However, AOC has a completely different explanation… one that actually undermines one of her own principles! She explains that with people not being able to work, they are desperate to survive and are resorting to stealing bread from stores, which attributes to the rise in crime. While this is wholly unsubstantiated, she’s running with it. But does that surprise us that a Democrat politician is promoting an unverified claim?

What she doesn’t realize is that this actually discredits her support of the shelter-in-place orders. If you notice, it’s the Democrats that are destroying everyone’s lives by keeping us all from going back to work. So if there’s anyone to blame for people not being able to pay rent, it’s politicians like AOC, Gavin Newsom and Bill de Blasio. Her argument is actually a justification of the Conservative argument for opening up our nation’s economy. Thank you AOC for helping us to make our point!

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.