Conservatives are well aware that many of the various local and national organizations we support are under attack from the left. Democrats in major universities are using the clout bestowed on them by the Youth Indoctrination Centers (also known as “universities”) they attend to try to take down chapters of organizations, but the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of North Texas is under attack from a different group: Witches.

Yes, witches. According to Texas Scorecard:

In addition to this petition, YCT at UNT and Neidert have had threats of violence leveled against them, and they claim their account was recently hacked.

Neidert has been the target of doxxing (attempts to publish her private and identifying information on the internet) by a member of antifa, as well as hexes.

“As the executive director for the Young Conservatives of Texas, a petition by left-wing radicals to kick a chapter off campus for doing standard conservative activism is nothing new,” Manfred Wendt told Texas Scorecard. He said he wished to remind Smatresk that censoring students’ First Amendment rights “will reflect poorly on the university” and challenged him to use this as a teachable moment to educate students on free speech.

The fight is real, folks. Many conservatives may laugh at threats of hexes and spells, but there is a legitimate and dangerous evil motivating this behavior. We need to continue to call out the far left for their antics.

