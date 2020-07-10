Historically, elections have usually been a choice between two similar candidates, one campaigning slightly to the left and the other slightly to the right. Often times, our vote is seen as a “lesser of two evils” choice. This election is different.

In November, we’ll have the choice between a patriotic, American-loving president in Donald Trump who has a high value for the United States Constitution and a leftist candidate in Joe Biden who will surely enact big government, socialist laws.

However, here’s the biggest danger as Conservatives: If Donald Trump is not re-elected, we face the likely reality of America never being the same again. What do I mean by that? If Joe Biden becomes president, we are going to see illegal immigrants become citizens… that’s millions of votes for the Democrat Party. We’ll see felons getting the right to vote, which will be more votes for the Democrat Party. We’ll see mail-in ballots be expanded… again, this will expand the number of Democrat voters. We’ll see Washington DC become a state, which, again, will give the Dems two more Senators. We have to understand the ramifications of a Biden presidency, and it’s more than just the next four years.

If Joe Biden becomes president, it may be decades before we see another Republican president, if we ever see one again at all. You may think that this is too strong of a stance, but I’m simply looking at the numbers, what the Democrats are trying to accomplish, and I don’t see any positives coming out of a Biden presidency or virtually any chance of coming back from it.

So what does that mean for us today? Let’s do everything we can to elect President Trump! Even if you don’t like him, he’s our only chance at preserving freedom and liberty in the United States of America. Think about it, he’ll definitely be more conservative and more Constitutional than Joe Biden. On top of that, if he wins, we have a chance of winning in 2024, simply because of the fact that amnesty won’t happen, DC won’t become a state and felons won’t get the right to vote. If we want to preserve America, President Trump has to get re-elected.

