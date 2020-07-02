Deceased sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s “madame” and “best friend” Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI. The bureau confirmed she was taken into custody in Bradford, New Hampshire, at 8:30 EDT this morning.

Epstein faced multiple charges that would have put him away for a long time, but he inexplicably died in jail. Though suicide is the official cause of death, millions have speculated that the dirt he had on powerful people in politics prompted him to be murdered and to have that murder covered up.

Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s crimes has been shrouded by many believe she facilitated the “recruitment” of young girls to enter into Epstein’s service. Prominent men around the world from Prince Andrew to President Clinton have been accused of participating in underage sexual activities on “Epstein Island.” It has been speculated that Epstein held dirt over many men in power.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is made available.

