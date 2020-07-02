Sgt. Craig Johnson was a 15-year veteran for the Tulsa Police Department. An average traffic stop turned deadly as he and his partner were hit multiple times by a flurry of bullets. Yesterday, Johnson died, and mainstream media is pretending it didn’t happen.

Johnson was Caucasian. He was a proud member of law enforcement. His tragic death in the line of duty should have made it to the front page immediately and stayed there for at least a news cycle. But instead, sites like CNN, MSNBC, and Yahoo chose to keep the story buried somewhere in the footnotes of their “news” outlets’ reporting, as Andrew Pollack noted on Twitter yesterday and we confirmed today.

Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson died yesterday after being shot during a traffic stop. Nothing about his life on the homepage of CNN. Nothing on the homepage of MSNBC. Nothing on the homepage of Yahoo. The mainstream media’s silence speaks for itself. #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 1, 2020

Our law enforcement officers in America are under attack from multiple fronts. We haven’t seen this much vitriol from the streets towards police officers in our lifetimes, perhaps ever. And most mainstream media outlets are complicit and allowing false narratives like “systemic racism” or “defund police” rise to the top while suppressing stories that demonstrate the dangers of protecting and serving.

Blue lives matter because all lives matter. It’s anti-American and completely Marxist to promote a narrative otherwise, but that’s exactly what mainstream media does. They amplify stories of police brutality and suppress stories of police sacrifice. This must not be allowed to continue in the United States.

Hatred for police is at an all-time high. Meanwhile, mainstream media is profiting off pageviews depicting every negative event in law enforcement while intentionally downplaying stories of good cops getting killed. It’s disgusting.

