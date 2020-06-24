Often times, the Christian Church doesn’t study the Nephilim or secret societies, considering them to be wild conspiracy theories. However, it is a fascinating topic to discuss. As always, take everything that is said as a springboard for further study to figure out for yourself what you believe.

Gary Wayne takes an interesting approach to the Nephilim, explaining how he believes that this bloodline carried on beyond the flood, more than likely through one of Noah’s son’s wife. Understanding that this may have continued after the flood leads to the discussion about Freemasonry and The Illuminati and their obsession with the 13 Bloodlines and their desire to keep them pure and undiluted.

Gary is considered to be one of the foremost experts on this topic, which makes for a fascinating conversations. There are deep ties to many of the beliefs regarding Free Masonic ideologies, the founding of our country and the Globalist push that we see today.

We had an interesting discussion about his eschatological views, which include his belief that the rapture will occur at the halfway point of the tribulation. With most people taking a pre-trib or amillennial view, it is interesting to hear a completely different perspective on the issue.

This is definitely an episode that you are not going to want to miss!

