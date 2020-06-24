Well, JD Rucker done went and did it now. He offered me a podcast and I said yes! Although, to be honest, “no” didn’t seem like a viable option—especially when he mentioned something offhandedly about my kneecaps and how it would be a shame if something happened to them.

All kidding aside, though, this is my first attempt at a podcast, even though my experience with broadcast media runs far and wide. Well, if by “far and wide” you mean working for a small-market TV station shooting car commercials featuring guys in gorilla suits smashing windshields and doing voiceover work for a real estate office with five clients. But that all counts, right?

Anyway, I sure would be obliged if you checked it out. Money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied!

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

