Intersectionality wins out every time, it seems, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the “oppressed” and “misunderstood” person. That’s the takeaway from a story in Canada in which a gay Muslim doctor will not face professional punishment after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. The reason: He was “struggling to express his identity” as a gay man.

As Faith Goldy noted, Canada has become unrecognizable. The same can be said about the United States.

What makes this situation even more infuriating is that both the college’s attorneys and the attorneys for Khan himself recommended he receive a 12-month suspension and pay $20,550 in costs. Yes, the man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old negotiated his own punishment, and the college’s disciplinary panel said no!

According to The Star:

A discipline panel at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario ruled in a rare split decision last month that Dr. Farooq Khan should receive no penalty and not have to pay any costs for his discipline proceedings.

In doing so, the majority of the panel rejected a joint submission from both the college’s and Khan’s lawyers that said the doctor should receive a 12-month suspension and pay $20,550 in costs.

Khan had admitted before the panel to an allegation of “having been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practise” — related to the fact that he pleaded guilty in court in 2015 to a criminal charge of sexual assault.

He received an absolute discharge in court, meaning he didn’t get a criminal record as a result of the guilty plea and didn’t have to serve a sentence.

This is a huge win for social justice warriors and Cultural Marxists around the world as a man who admitted he sexually assaulted a minor received zero punishment based on his protected status. The world is unrecognizable indeed.

