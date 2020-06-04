Los Angeles is lost. As a resident of Southern California, I can tell you with a heavy heart that we lost. Los Angeles, arguably the heart of the west coast of America, has been demolished by leftist policies for years. But in the face of riots over George Floyd’s murder, Mayor Eric Garcetti has done the exact opposite of what he should be doing. Instead of cracking down on crime, he’s pulling money out of law enforcement.

On top of that, he’s making ludicrous moves like declaring a moratorium on putting people in the gang data base. As many leftist mayors and governors across the country are doing, Garcetti is making law enforcement out to be the bad guys, only the Los Angeles Mayor is doing everything he can to be the most “woke” mayor of them all.

This is 100% about virtue signaling. Eric Garcetti is making a populist progressive move that he has to know in his heart will be destructive. Instead of backing law enforcement, he’s hampering them. LA conservatives, it’s time to head south for Orange County.

