Retired Colonel Rob Maness joins this episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to discuss the conservative agenda coming out of the coronavirus crisis, as well as in regards to the George Floyd protests, riots and looting. While we can, and should, be sympathetic to those feeling strong emotions to offenses that they’ve had, it’s also important for us to remember that we have to make decisions rooted in fact. So, when it comes to the shelter-in-place orders across the country, the facts did not support the necessity for our constitutional rights to be taken away. At the same time, we cannot pretend that these riots and looting are protected by the right to “peaceably assemble”.

During this podcast, Rob and Jeff discuss the ins-and-outs of the George Floyd tragedy and the ensuing response, much of which has been violent. While we should condemn racism whenever and wherever that appears, we also cannot go so far as to see racism in everything.

And finally, Rob shares his view on how President Donald Trump has been handling the George Floyd protests and riots. This is the first time we’ve actually seen a president defer to the states to this level, which is what conservatives have been calling for. However, now many conservatives are claiming that they want “leadership” and for President Trump to take charge. We have to remember, however, that Trump is not king… he is president. We need to be consistent in our critiques and have the right constitutional mindset in what we expect from our president.

For more information on Col Rob Maness, please visit http://robmaness.com.

