The rioters taking over cities across the country don’t care about who gets hurt by their actions. It’s them versus everyone else, so anyone who isn’t rioting with them is a target. A few “party boys” cheering on a parade of rioters learned this the hard way as their windows were pelted by rocks from passing rioters even as they were screaming, “We’re on your side!”

This is so nuts. Sad, but kind of hilarious pic.twitter.com/9fHBDX8FP9 — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) June 2, 2020

As our EIC noted, there are no “sides” with hate groups like Antifa.

"We're on your side!" At some point everyone other than total morons are going to realize that there are no "sides" with Antifa. They hate themselves. Nihilists will never care about their "supporters." https://t.co/UwwlWqa9qA — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 2, 2020

These riots are driven by pure evil, and when evil has its way, everyone is a target. Everyone is a potential victim. Flashing a “thumbs up” at them as they pass by won’t earn you quarter. Anarchy doesn’t distinguish support from opposition.

