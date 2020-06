Jon Hinton is joined by co-founder of the Babylon Bee, Kyle Mann for this special episode of America Held Hostage. They discuss the Babylon Bee’s COVID-19 relief fund, what Riots are doing to America and the American church, how Millennial Christians now feel like they are under Romans 1 judgment for the sins of their fathers & what digital exile looks like in a post-Christian America.

