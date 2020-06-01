[Language warning] Sometimes a story is best told in a video that sets the stage and has a perfect ending. It’s been an ongoing situation around the nation, with pallets of bricks being propositioned on the street for no good reason. There have been reports that weapons and canisters of petrol have been found in protest areas.

We don’t get to see what precedes the video, but the woman makes it clear why she is taking this action. The part where she hands the brick to the back seat passenger and closes the door in their face is a perfect expression of her disdain. There is always the possibility of a set-up here, but her passion in confronting the miscreants in a luxury sedan makes that highly doubtful.

Reports and videos from around the country should raise questions on what is truly happening here. Most people are sympathetic to the cause of the protesters, so there really isn’t any argument. The question is why certain groups are taking advantage of the situation to cause strife in our communities?

Who is purchasing and placing these heavy pallets of bricks?

Given the looting and rioting that has taken place in these very same areas, people are beginning to wonder what is going on. We have a situation where pallets of brick are being dropped off in an area with no discernible construction taking place.

Who is footing the bill to purchase, transport, and set out these building materials?

Who is providing other weapons for the convenient use of the looters?

Just one pallet of bricks is going to cost a few hundred dollars and weight around 1,000 Kilograms, 2,200 lbs or over 1 Ton. Who has the resources to purchase, transport, and place these heavy pallets of bricks for seemingly no reason in urban areas around the country?

The bottom line: The instigators are from the far-left

It’s not as clear in these reports, but similar incidents are pointing the finger directly at the fascist organization ‘Antifa‘. What is going on here?

What are the odds that heavy pallets of bricks would magically appear in convenient urban spaces far from any discernible construction? Someone or some group has to be undertaking the heavy logistics in setting all of this up. It would take a lorry and a forklift to put these in place, who is undertaking this task?

This video is not only a hilarious answer to those questions, but it’s also a nice rebuttal to the miscreants. A perfect non-violent proxy response we would all have to those who would destroy our communities.

