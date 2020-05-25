Let’s face it. The Republican Party is terrible at getting their ideas out to the masses. Conservatives in particular have challenges bringing forth mass support for their ideas, not because the ideas aren’t the right ones for America and its people but because we don’t always compromise by using language that is universally appealing. The social justice mentality that is rampant in America today makes it extremely challenging for Republicans to tiptoe through political correctness. Meanwhile, constitutional conservatives in the GOP are rarely willing to temper our narrative with cozy sounding words or universally acceptable rhetoric.

And why should we? After all, the greatest asset conservatives have is that the truth is on our side. We know our policy proposals are correct because they’ve been demonstrated as effective throughout American history. We know the majority of what progressives in America spew are based not on intellect, not on science, not on reality, but on the misleading populist sentiment that drowns out reason in favor of feelings. For this, they are called caring and we are called cruel. But just as it’s more caring to help people help themselves instead of relegating them to a life of government dependency, so too is it more caring to state the facts of this world rather than sugarcoat everything with platitudes.

The “Conservative Playbook” podcast will focus on that greatest asset of conservatives that I mentioned before: The truth. But this will not be the home of snippets of right-wing wisdom or Republican talking points. Our goal with this show is to analyze problems facing America, offer solution from a conservative perspective, and most importantly to show those on the right how to frame the narrative in ways that can be effective. What good is a great idea that does not get the support of the people? Can a conservative policy fix problems if it is left to languish in legislative limbo? We can put forth the best constitutional conservative candidates in America but if we aren’t working from the right playbook, their chances of representing us are nil.

In a fair fight, conservatives can win with ideas. But the fight is far from fair. Radical indoctrination in our schools combined with far-left propaganda in mainstream media are just some of the challenges we must overcome. Hollywood generally hates us. Big Tech companies seek to suppress or even censor us. This isn’t a fair fight, and perhaps it was never meant to be. But it’s the fight we’ve been presented with, so we cannot walk away. We must push forward.

We are firm believers that the majority of Americans today would consider themselves to be conservatives if they knew what that truly meant. Many have simply been misinformed about the tenets of true constitutional conservatism and therefore have not done their own research to see where their own worldview exists. If we can can show them the efficacy of conservative policies, we can tilt the scale for the betterment of the conservative movement and the nation we strive to defend.

Our hope is that this playbook will resonate with those who are ready to win political battles without sacrificing our greatest asset: The truth. The left wants us to play on their terms. We must fight smart, fight hard, and work together if we’re going to succeed.

