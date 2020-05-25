The push for a coronavirus vaccine (or, more likely, several coronavirus vaccines) isn’t going away until it’s done. It doesn’t matter if some in academia are saying there aren’t enough cases to properly test it or the fact that symptomatic cases of the disease are dropping. There’s an agenda in play here that’s bigger than the coronavirus, bigger than the lockdown, and even much bigger than the fear that has swept the world.

Coronavirus vaccines are coming one way or another, as our EIC noted on the latest episode of “America Held Hostage” with Jon Hinton. Guest host and NOQ EIC JD Rucker discussed this and other issues. Discussion of the coronavirus vaccine (which was my favorite part) didn’t come until the end.

Whether it’s the “New World Order” or “Illuminati” or simply Big Pharma flexing its political muscle, there will not be a fading away of vaccine discussions. Bill Gates has a mission and the coronavirus is the pony he’s betting on to make it happen.

