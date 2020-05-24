Lt. Colonel Allen West was in a motorcycle accident yesterday while travelling back from the Texas Freedom Rally. Unconfirmed reports on Twitter indicate his injuries are not life-threatening, though he was transported by helicopter to the hospital following the accident. His Facebook and Twitter accounts have shared the only update thus far, which came nearly three hours after the accident occurred.

UPDATE: 1/2 According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.#PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

2/2

Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.

Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen

The accident happened while West and others were returning to Dallas, former state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, told the Dallas Morning News reported. West, 59, is an avid motorcyclist and has been riding for decades.

Happy Independence Day! Thank you @AllenWest for a perfect motorcycle ride to cap off the Lake Highlands parade! pic.twitter.com/XOirZEMiaE — Missy Shorey (@MissyShorey) July 4, 2017

West is a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and a former Congressman in Florida. He currently lives in Texas where he is running to be chair of the state Republican Party. We have endorsed his run.

The GOP’s biggest risk in 2020 is complacency. Believing President Trump’s reelection bid can’t be derailed in Texas is foolish. Any hopes of dethroning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requires Texas to be as close to solid-red as possible. Currently, 1/3rd of Texas Representatives on Capitol Hill are Democrats and they are sure they can increase on that in 2020. We cannot allow that to happen.

Just as we endorse Allen West for Texas Republican Chair, we also embrace his message of holding Texas so we can hold this nation. Democrats sense weakness. West brings strength, and we desperately need it all in 2020.

We are calling on the faithful to pray for Lt. Col. Allen West and his family in their time of need. He has served this country diligently for decades. Now, he needs us to honor him through prayer, that he may recover.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit