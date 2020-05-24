The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine has begun dominating the news. It isn’t just Bill Gates or Dr. Anthony Fauci driving the narrative anymore. With at least 224 vaccines in development and rising, the hunt has turned into a race between competing pharmaceutical companies and university research centers who are trying to cash in on the coronavirus crisis.

Whoever lands the prize will be set in this history books and receive financial rewards like no other research project has garnered in history. The stakes are high. Now, the narrative is shifting. It isn’t because herd immunity, shifting weather, declining death rates, and other factors are reducing the need, though all might be the case. No, the challenge they’re claiming is that there aren’t enough infected people to properly test vaccines.

This week, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a $US1.2 billion deal with the United States to produce 400 million doses of an unproven coronavirus vaccine first produced in Hill’s small Oxford lab. The British government has agreed to pay for up to 100 million doses, announcing that 30 million might be ready for British citizens as soon as September.

The stakes could hardly be higher. If proven effective, the ZD1222 vaccine would allow people to leave their homes and go back to work, and the shattered global economy to rebuild. But Hill, director of the university’s Jenner Institute, revealed his team now faced a major problem, throwing the September deadline into doubt.

“It is a race, yes. But it’s not a race against the other guys. It’s a race against the virus disappearing, and against time,” he said. “At the moment, there’s a 50 per cent chance that we get no result at all.”

Hill said that of 10,000 people recruited to test the vaccine in the coming weeks — some of whom will be given a placebo — he expected fewer than 50 people to catch the virus. If fewer than 20 test positive, then the results might be useless, he warned.

“We’re in the bizarre position of wanting COVID to stay, at least for a little while. But cases are declining.”

We’re all, indeed, in a bizarre position with the coronavirus. It isn’t the same one these researchers are facing. Instead, the vast majority of the public in the western world are trapped in this strange, all-encompassing misinformation bubble in which the narrative about the coronavirus is in a constant state of flux. Information coming from the “authorities” has been changing daily and trying to keep up with what’s supposed to be acceptable now is nearly impossible. It has yielded poor policies driven by ignorance, especially from leftist world leaders as well as those in the United States who have gone with a full-blown lockdown mentality to try to mitigate damage.

There are too many coronavirus cases. No, wait, there aren't enough. Masks don't work. Yes they do. No they don't. It doesn't spread on surfaces. Yes it does. No it doesn't. Trying to keep up with the narrative is impossible. https://t.co/44cXPy9aNX — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 24, 2020

China is leading the way in developing a vaccine with six of the ten human-approved trials proceeding under the Chinese Communist Party. Considering their track record with, well, everything pertaining to the coronavirus, the worst-case scenario for vaccine proponents is if they come up with the first viable vaccine for mass distribution.

As it stands, there are likely millions of America who are skeptical about any vaccine. If it turns out the first or “best” one comes from China, protests from coronavirus anti-vaxxers will ramp up tremendously. Conspiracy theorists will have a field day. Many will look to the President for guidance about whether to trust any vaccine, let alone one that comes from China.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

The narrative about the coronavirus is shifting so fast, anyone trying to keep up should wear a neck brace as a precautionary measure. If the first vaccine comes from China, how will pro-vaccine Americans react?

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.