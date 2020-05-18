Now that we know President Trump has been taking Hydroxychloroquine for a couple of weeks as a preventative treatment against the coronavirus, we can expect most on the left to unhinge themselves even further from reality—and science—regarding the anti-malaria drug. They’ve been on-again, off-again opponents to the drug ever since the President started touting it a couple of months ago. Now that he’s taking it, we can expect them to wage an all-out war on it.

But many on the right are echoing the same sentiment. Listening to the “conservatives” at Fox News reveals some of them are just as opposed to the President promoting the drug as a treatment as their leftist cohorts at CNN and MSNBC.

Listening to many at @FoxNews lambasting @realDonaldTrump for taking Hydroxychloroquine is a reminder that they are only marginally less #fakenews than CNN or MSNBC. There's an agenda in play against America and many at Fox News are part of it. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 18, 2020

Neil Cavuto Stunned by Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine: ‘It Will Kill You’ https://t.co/OTB3hIDCHb via @BreitbartNews — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 18, 2020

But Cavuto wasn’t alone. Even news reports on Fox News and Fox Business painted the President’s use of the drug in a negative light. Several Fox News show hosts like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity have praised the drug, but it seems like the general sentiment from management as well as the news side of the business are opposed to it as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The left’s attacks have been relentless, including a trending phrase on Twitter claiming the President is lying about taking the drug. “He’s LYING” had over 40,000 Tweets so far and is quickly rising up the trending latter. The Tweets in it are indicative of a group who are cherry-picking the studies they’re citing in order to paint both Hydroxychloroquine and the President as wrong for America to combat the coronavirus.

I don’t think he’s taking the drug. I think he’s lying. I think he’s going to get people killed. But telling the world he’s taking a drug with severe reality-altering and deadly side-effects is just…it’s madness. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 18, 2020

Trump is either unnecessarily taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug which can cause hallucinations and heart failure, or he’s irresponsibly lying about it https://t.co/GxVzfBmk2Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

Scenario 1: Donald Trump telling the truth about taking hydroxychloroquine, which means he's so crazy he's poisoning himself. Scenario 2: He's lying about poisoning himself, which is just as crazy. Either way it's grounds for institutionalization.https://t.co/kJ9oRe0ZnO — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 18, 2020

There isn’t a chance in hell that Predator trump is taking or has ever taken hydroxychloroquine. He’s too vain for that. He’s lying so that the crazies in his cult who already experimented with Lysol will purchase it. Why? Because the criminal asshole has a stake in it. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 18, 2020

The good news is that the drug has demonstrated very positive effects as a treatment for the coronavirus. Some studies show that it aids in recovery for over 90% of those who take it as a treatment, far more effective than other treatments. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been opposed to the drug lately, had stated multiple times in 2005 that the drug was an effective treatment for SARS-1, a coronavirus that was more deadly but less wide-spread than COVID-19.

Clinical trials have begun for the drug as the left-touted NIH and NIAID have taken on the task of evaluating it as a treatment for mild to moderate coronavirus patients. President Trump noted during his press conference today that he has heard anecdotally from doctors that it is an effective preventative drug as well.

A clinical trial has begun to evaluate whether the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, given together with the antibiotic azithromycin, can prevent hospitalization and death from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is sponsoring the trial, which is being conducted by the NIAID-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). Teva Pharmaceuticals is donating medications for the study.

The Phase 2b trial will enroll approximately 2,000 adults at participating ACTG sites(link is external) across the United States. Study participants must have confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and be experiencing fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. The investigators anticipate that many of those enrolled will be 60 years of age or older or have a comorbidity associated with developing serious complications from COVID-19, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive short-term treatment with either hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin or matching placebos. People living with HIV and pregnant and breastfeeding women also are eligible to participate in the study. The first participant enrolled today in San Diego, California.

Some have suggested the push for a vaccine is behind the left’s incessant attacks on Hydroxychloroquine. They view an effective treatment as a countermeasure that would reduce the appetite Americans now have for a vaccine.

It’s imperative that we listen to science. Unfortunately, the scientists and doctors promoted by most in mainstream media have been hand-selected because their narrative aligns with the left’s agenda. But real science tells us to give Hydroxychloroquine a chance.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.