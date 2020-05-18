President Trump has been taking Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medication for the coronavirus for about two weeks, he revealed at a press conference today. The bombshell left reporters scrambling to ask questions about it, and we can expect the negative press to ramp up again. We can also expect many Americans to start requesting the drug as preventative.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it,” Trump said. “I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it.”

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump reveals that he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure. pic.twitter.com/mfTVlD9nfc — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 18, 2020

The Malaria drug has been safely used for decades, including use against SARS-1, a coronavirus for which the CDC used Hydroxychloroquine to treat it in the early 2000s. Studies have shown the drugs effectiveness in treating COVID-19, but the left and mainstream media have pushed back specifically because it’s touted by the President.

A clinical trial has begun to evaluate whether the malaria drug, given together with the antibiotic azithromycin, can prevent hospitalization and death from the coronavirus. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is sponsoring the trial, which is being conducted by the NIAID-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). Teva Pharmaceuticals is donating medications for the study.

“I got a letter from the doctor a the other day from Westchester, New York, around the area, he didn’t want anything,” Trump continued. “He just said, sir, I have hundreds of patients, and I give them Hydroxychloroquine. I gave them of the Z-pack which is azithromycin, and I give them zinc. Out of hundreds of patients, many hundreds, over 300 patients, I haven’t lost one. He said please keep pressing that, sir.”

The left and mainstream media will now renew their war on Hydroxychloroquine. They’ll pull up horror stories from people who say it almost killed them. That’s what the left does. But smart Americans will see right through it.

