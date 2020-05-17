A very interesting event took place the last time socialism imploded in December 1989. Leftist dictator of Romania Nicolae Ceausescu had called for a “spontaneous movement of support” in Bucharest. He had expected this from the oppressed multitudes. Instead, he was greeted with the unthinkable: jeers from the people. Shock registered on his face and he was only able to temporally calm the crowd before even angrier protests caused him to flee the balcony. It was the beginning of the end of dictatorship as the people asserted their liberty in the face of leftist tyranny.

All over the country, people are expressing their disdain for the tyrannical ten percent and it’s Pandemic Safety Theater. What was originally sold as the laudable goal of ‘flattening the curve’ morphed somewhere along the way into a virtual hostage situation in which we were supposed to accept a ‘new normal’ in order to leave our houses and get back to work.

The people were willing to put up with the faux lock-down nonsense for a limited amount of time. They are showing they are done with an edict from on high. But the larger question is why is the nation’s authoritarian left still pushing this malarkey [to borrow a term from Joe Biden]?

In the video, Mr. Pool asks: Why does the left want this to continue? Why embrace an overtly bad idea that people don’t like? We need to look into these questions because it doesn’t make much sense.

Full disclosure, we originally considered presenting this video from the esteemed liberal and video raconteur Tim Pool because he made some very salient points on what is effectively the end of leftist lock-down craze. However, since the imitation defenders of liberty at YouTube decided to throw their support for authoritarianism, it became imperative to present what the left would like to suppress. Please note that we don’t agree with all of his conclusions on social distancing, etc, but the main points are well taken.

The ‘experts’ in liberty and epidemiology at YouTube decided to suppress this video. That is the main reason to feature it. Note that if they decide they openly show they are no longer supporters of liberty, this is the alternative listing on Bit Chute: THOUSANDS FLOOD BEACHES IN DEFIANCE OF LOCKDOWN, THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN, LOCKDOWN HAS BROKEN

