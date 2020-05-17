There are many reasons to wear face masks. They prevent doctors and nurses in operating rooms from infecting their patients. They help to slow the spread of disease from those who are infected. When used short term, they can help us to not inhale the droplets of potentially disease-ridden air around us. But that’s where the benefits end.

Unfortunately, prolonged and regular use of face masks can actually cause a great deal more harm than the disease they’re supposedly trying to thwart, especially when the disease is COVID-19 which has proven to be much less dangerous to everyone other than the elderly or infirm. As Registered Nurse Danika Bueno noted in a viral Facebook video, the health issues caused by constant mask use can be more dangerous to our health than the coronavirus.

Good info here as to why you should stop wearing a mask. Posted by Share Worthy on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Those of us who believe in science should hear the whole story, not just the approved narrative coming from mainstream media and leftists promoting the coronavirus lockdown. Hear the whole story before making decisions in your life.

