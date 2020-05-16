MSNBC show host and former Congressman Joe Scarborough can’t help but make the news. He’s a journalist who shouldn’t really be inserted into the news, but he has a knack for saying and doing really dumb things that make him the center of attention. Sadly, he’s been like this for a while, even in the days when he was accused of sleeping with and killing his intern.

Well, technically he was never accused of anything in the death of Lori Klausutis in 2001, but the President has revived an attack against the MSNBC host by calling attention to the mysterious circumstances behind her death.

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Whether there’s anything here or not is irrelevant when it comes to Scarborough’s jovial manner in 2003. A joke was made by shock-jock Don Imus while interviewing Scarborough. Instead of taking offense to it or calling it inappropriate, Scarborough laughed along.

Just @JoeNBC in 2003 joking about sleeping with and killing his intern. pic.twitter.com/zmotlUJnv8 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 16, 2020

We may never know what involvement Joe Scarborough had with his intern or her mysterious death. But having him laugh at jokes about sleeping with and murdering her says plenty about his character… or lack thereof.

