It was 21 days ago that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that he was reopening the state. It was also during that time period that the national socialist media made all manner of predictions of doom and gloom.

But that didn’t happen, the people who claim themselves to be experts and steeped in science were wrong. This should be a cause of celebration because it should be clear that these weren’t needed. Instead, the authoritarian socialist left is doubling down, extending their draconian rules.

Why is the tyrannical ten percent doubling down on useless measures?

We’re seeing an increasing number of articles demonstrating that the lock-downs were not only unnecessary but dangerous. We are also witnessing the suppression of free-speech of those objecting to theses practices by the faux liberal set.

The evidence is also becoming quite clear that the majority who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Experts are also making the point that Face masks Pose Serious Risk to Healthy People.

The data also shows that while the people respected stay-at-home orders, they are now moving again. In addition to that, polling shows a significant drop in those practicing social distancing.

All of these data points show that these are unnecessary infringements on our liberty. They also show that the people are tiring of them and are simply going back to their normal lives, whether the authoritarians like it or not. But why are the leftists ignoring this obvious development?

The nation’s socialist left is showing their true authoritarian colors

We made the presumption that the tyrannical ten percent would drop the safety pretense as soon as it became evident that their authoritarian measures were useless. That the left would want to get out in front of a trend towards liberty. That they would choose wisely between lock-downs and liberty.

They haven’t done so for some inexplicable reason. Perhaps it’s because they are just enjoying themselves in wielding power over the people. But perhaps something else is going on here. Stay tuned for what that might entail.

