Within seconds, anyone listening to Lauren Boebert talk about freedom, America, and her campaign to go to Capitol Hill for Colorado’s 3rd District will instantly recognize she is driven by passion. She loves this nation and the district in which she lives and she wants to make both better places for her four sons to live. Like many patriotic Americans, she understands that conservative values and limited-government policies are what’s best for this country, especially at a time such as this.

But unlike most patriotic Americans, she is stepping up to try to make a difference by running for public office. It isn’t something she needs to do; as owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, she already has plenty on her plate. The drive to do something for her nation stems from a disgust for the leftward lurch happening in America and the milquetoast, moderate policies the incumbent Congressman in her district, Scott Tipton, embraces. He has the lowest Conservative Review “Liberty Score” of any Republican Congressman in the state and often sides with Democrats and their Big Government ideology.

Many Republicans are mostly concerned with winning enough seats to regain a majority in the House of Representatives and take the gavel away from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. We don’t disagree. But there are two things that must be considered regarding races in which more conservative candidates can defeat Republican incumbents. The first is the obvious one: What good is having a Republican in a seat if they don’t always vote like a Republican?

The second consideration is the threat of Tipton not being able to retain his seat if he’s the nominee. He won by a landslide in 2014, defeating his Democratic opponent by 23.7 points. But every election since then, his margin of victory has dropped. He won by 14.3% in 2016, then 7.9% in 2018. Democrats have labeled his seat a high priority because they smell the vulnerability Tipton continues to display.

In this episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, I had an excellent conversation with Boebert about the status of America, the risks we face from both Democrats and “RINO” Republicans, and how patriots like her can step up and do our part in making America great again. In the era of COVID-19, the rebuilding process will require people like President Trump and Boebert fighting for us in Washington DC.

Listening to Lauren Boebert’s passion for American and perspectives on how to get this country back on track during the coronavirus crisis was truly inspiring. This interview is a must-listen for patriots across the nation.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

